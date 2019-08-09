“Heroin has become a very big problem,” NARCANsas app pointing opioid addicts to local treatment centers

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA) — In the midst of a drug overdose epidemic across the country, Arkansas law enforcement is hoping a new app can help save lives.

The NARCANsas app is pointing addicts and their loved ones to treatment centers in our area.

Naloxone, otherwise known as Narcan, is a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid-induced overdose.

The Criminal Justice Institute is recognizing the importance of the life-saving drug, by developing the app with the Arkansas Drug Director’s Office.

“You can actually go on the app and press a button, and it will walk you through how recognize if someone is overdosing,” says Dr. Cheryl May, Director of the Criminal Justice Institute. “NARCANsas app will give a whole bunch of information like treatment centers, peer recovery, and things that can be very very useful to anybody in Arkansas.”

It also helps you find treatment facilities in our area, including Springdale Treatment Center.

The treatment facility is specialized for opioid addicts and provides individual and group counseling, along with a licensed specialty pharmacy for liquid methadone medication.

Patients must follow individual treatment plans and objectives to remain in treatment. It costs $14 a day, which includes medication and counseling.

“I would say we probably get around 100 [people] or more a day,” says Connie Phillips, program director. “Methadone doesn’t get an opioid addict feel high, it helps them feel normal, and its helps them be able to take care of themselves, get a job, get to work.”

Phillips says it’s a way for people to get off dangerous drugs that can be easy to get on the streets in northwest Arkansas.

“Heroin has become a very big problem in this area, and it’s not getting better. Things are not getting better, they are getting worse,” Phillips said.,

Currently the biggest referral source for this treatment center is other addicts.

Most of the patients are 25-40 years old, however teens as young as 18-years-old have participated. It’s completely voluntary.

Phillips hopes the NARCANsas app can be one more way to help people find these critical resources.

“Anything like that is helpful,” she said.

The Narcansas app is available for download on Google Android and in the Apple App Store.

Springdale Treatment Center is hosting a recovery fair and addiction art show on Sunday, September 22, at 7255 Meeshaw Drive Suite A in Springdale.

The event runs from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

The exhibition is highlighting substance abuse, addiction, and recovery.

“The purpose of the exhibit is to contribute to the concept that creativity and artistic expression can play a significant role in recovery and in raising awareness of the personal and community toll caused by substance abuse and addiction,” a flyer reads.

To sign up or ask questions, contact Connie Phillips at springdale@methadonetreatmentcenter.com or call 479-306-4480.

Every artist will be given a submission form to fill out.

Phillips is also working on a peer recovery group, called Arkansas Addiction Recovery Coalition.

To become involved, click HERE.