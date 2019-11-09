NASA administrator teaches local students

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said it's important to get students inspired into stem fields at a young age

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Students got a look into space from their classrooms on Friday, Nov. 8.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine spoke with elementary and high school students. The goal was to get kids interested in aerospace and the science behind it all.

Bridenstine said it’s important to get students inspired into stem fields at a young age.

“NASA has a unique ability to reach into the hearts and the minds of young people and inspire that next generation,” Bridenstine said.

Students said they enjoyed the opportunity.

Libby Adams, an 11th-grader, said, “You don’t get to really hear from a NASA Administrator very often… there’s a lot of opportunity for not just women, but everyone to get involved in NASA and future missions.”

The two also visited students and professors at the University of Arkansas.

They also met with engineers in the state.





