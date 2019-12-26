(KNWA) — Christmas may be over but don’t get rid of your candy canes too fast.

Wednesday, December 26 commemorates National Candy Cane day. Candy lovers can indulge in the red and white striped candies.

It’s not clear when candy canes were created but the sweet treats’ association to Christmas dates back to the 1860s. Stripped red and white Candy Canes were first introduced in the 1900s. The first machine to make candy canes were invented in 1921 by Brasher O. Westerfield, until then, they were made by hand.

The traditional flavor is peppermint but it comes in many flavors including cherry, blueberry, bubblegum and cotton candy.