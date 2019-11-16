National cemetery expands after house demolition

"I've got a big passion for veterans, I am a retired army veteran, combat veteran myself," Steve Real said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A nonprofit demolishes a house to provide local veterans a final resting place.

It’s really near and dear to my heart to give back and help veterans and just appreciate them for what they’ve done and provide them a final resting place. Steve Real, Real Property Services

The Regional National Improvement Corp (RNCIC) is a nonprofit that began.

It’s sole purpose is to raise money to acquire land round the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

On Friday, November 15, the group started tearing down a house on Hill Street behind the cemetery.

The previous owner of the home died and RNCIC was offered an opportunity to purchase the land a couple of months ago.

Steve Real, owner of Real Property Services, and a retired veteran himself, is volunteering his equipment to help with the demolition.

He said the Fayetteville Cemetery is burying a record number of veterans and it’s important they have a burial plot, but he said it’s hard to do when they have limited resources.

Real said the biggest needs RNCIC has is time and money.

“We’re always looking for volunteers and donations, because obviously this is only going up and the cost of demoing and getting things prepared to hand to the VA is very expensive.”

Real said its an honor to help expand the cemetery.

RNCIC will be working throughout the weekend, and real said volunteers are greatly appreciated.