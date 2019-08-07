National Night Out brings hundreds out for fun

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Hundreds showed up Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Wilson Park to enjoy a family-friendly night of fun.
The annual event was hosted by Fayetteville police, but authorities with Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Highway Patrol also attended.
Those who attended enjoyed free activities, games, food and drinks.
Several other Fayetteville agencies and businesses participated they include:
- Whataburger
- Farmland Adventures
- My Spark Foundation
- Horses for Healing of NWA
- Arkansas Athletes Outreach
- Moms Demand Action
- CASA
- Fayetteville Public Library
- HARK
- Bike Fayetteville
- Parks and Recreation
- Waste Management
- Urban Forestry
- Code Compliance
- Trails
- Rangers Pantry
- Fayetteville Animal Shelter
- Renewal by Brad Anderson
- Art of Fun
- Spacewalk
- Let’s Booth It
- Military Recruitment
- Central EMS
- Modern Mission
The event is a community-building campaign in which agencies and residents across the U.S. participate.