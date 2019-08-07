National Night Out brings hundreds out for fun

The event brings law enforcement and neighbors together

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Hundreds showed up Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Wilson Park to enjoy a family-friendly night of fun.

The annual event was hosted by Fayetteville police, but authorities with Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Highway Patrol also attended.

Those who attended enjoyed free activities, games, food and drinks.

Several other Fayetteville agencies and businesses participated they include:

Whataburger

Farmland Adventures

My Spark Foundation

Horses for Healing of NWA

Arkansas Athletes Outreach

Moms Demand Action

CASA

Fayetteville Public Library

HARK

Bike Fayetteville

Parks and Recreation

Waste Management

Urban Forestry

Code Compliance

Trails

Rangers Pantry

Fayetteville Animal Shelter

Renewal by Brad Anderson

Art of Fun

Spacewalk

Let’s Booth It

Military Recruitment

Central EMS

Modern Mission

The event is a community-building campaign in which agencies and residents across the U.S. participate.