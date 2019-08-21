National Senior Citizens Day encourages people to look after the elderly population

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA) — With dangerously hot temperatures plaguing northwest Arkansas, it’s important to know how to protect the ones we love.

Doctor Jose Fontanilla is a geriatrician for Northwest Health and said elderly people are more likely to experience heat-related illnesses because it’s harder for their bodies to adjust to the warm temperatures.

He said the elderly should look for early symptoms of heat exhaustion which can include dizziness, vomiting, headaches, and shortness of breath.

These illnesses could have a permanent impact on the elderly, so we should all be looking out for signs.

“Our system isn’t really built to take care of all the older patients,” Dr. Fontanilla said. “So we have to take care of them. Otherwise, the burden to society is high.”

Doctors said keeping the mature population independent is a good way to lower overall healthcare costs.

Wednesday (August 21) is National Senior Citizens Day, a day to show appreciation for the elderly people in our lives. August is also National Wellness Month with a focus on self-care and creating healthy routines.

The Senior Center in Farmington gives the elderly a chance to stay active with things like modified volleyball and baseball games.

Director for the center, Tina Batlle said it also gives seniors a chance to socialize, which can improve emotional health.

“Depression is a serious thing among the older generations and it can be totally devastating,” Batlle said. “So interact, stay fun, stay active.”

For information on how to get involved at the center, click here.