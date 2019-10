SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — Those with the National Weather Service have confirmed that a tornado touched down in part of Benton County early Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, a team found tornado damage in northern Adair County and in the area of Siloam Springs.

Team members said no additional details are available as of yet. It is unclear whether it was a single tornado that hit both areas.

Surveys continue. This is a developing story.