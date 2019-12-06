Nationally recognized SantaCon comes to NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A holiday-themed pub crawl will take over Bentonville this weekend.

It’s called SantaCon and it’s the first of its kind in the area. Everyone 21 and over is encouraged to dress up in your best Santa, elf, or holiday costume and spread Christmas cheer!

There are 23 different pubs with drink specials and it’s going to a good cause.

SantaCon coordinating team, Dallas Hardison said “it’s really all for one cause and it’s for the sharing and caring of Benton county. It’s all going to let a kid that may not have a good Christmas, have a great Christmas this year.”

Registration begins at 11 am on Saturday on the lawn located at the corner of East Central avenue and Southeast A street. The event will begin one hour later, starting at noon. The cost is $10 per person.

An after-party will be held at the Holler.