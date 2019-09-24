Native American cultural celebration planned in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Museum of Native American History in Bentonville will host its 3rd annual “Native American Cultural Celebration: Tradition Through Pop Culture.”

Starting October 4th, the three-day event will bring Native artists, actors, leaders and advocates from across the country to northwest Arkansas.

Presenters say you can immerse yourself in the rich diversity and spirit of native traditions with workshops, live music, food and dancing.

The event is free and open to the public.