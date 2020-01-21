Naturals host annual Hot Stove Luncheon to preview upcoming season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals hosted its annual Hot Stove Luncheon to preview the upcoming season.

The event at the Apollo in Springdale featured new Naturals manager Scott Thorman who is the 6th manager in franchise history.

Fans were able to attend a Q&A session with Thorman and Alec Zumwalt, the Director of Hitting Performance and Player Delevoplement, for the Kansas City Royals.

General Manager Justin Cole said the luncheon is a great way to update fans before the start of the season.

“It lets everybody know that we’re usually around three months out from the season right about this time of year. Give everyone an early update on what’s gonna be happening with the ballpark. What’s gonna be new with our promotional schedule and obviously what’s going to be happening with our brand new team that’ll show up here in April,” Cole said.

The Naturals will take the field on Thursday, April 15 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.