Naturals look to hire staff ahead of Opening Day

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Patina Restuarant Group are partnering to host a job fair this week at Arvest Ballpark for part-time, game day associates.

This Thursday at 5:30 p.m. the Gameday Staff Job Fair kicks off in the Sam’s Club Community Room of Arvest Ballpark where the Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group will be taking applications and conducting on-site interviews.

Applications and information can be found at the Northwest Arkansas Naturals website under the EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES tab found in the FAN ZONE drop-down menu.

Applicants that attend the job fair are encouraged to interview with both the Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group to increase their chances of being hired.

Some of the available positions for the Naturals game day staff include:

Usher

Kid Zone Attendant

Grounds Crew

Retail Associate

Ticket Sellers and Scanners

Mascot

Clubhouse Attendant

Patina Restaurant Group is looking for suite attendants, cooks and concession crew to deliver top-notch customer service to all the fans who frequent Arvest Ballpark.

Those who cannot attend the job fair and are interested in a position can stop by the Arvest Ballpark Administrative Office between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to fill out an application.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals host the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros) on Opening Night Thursday, April 16th at 6:35 p.m.