Naturals mascots set to deliver Valentine’s Day surprises

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced a special Valentine’s Day promotion in which Strike the Sasquatch and Sinker the Lake Creature will be playing the role of ‘Cupid.’

This Valentine’s Day the popular mascots will be delivering baseball themed gifts that feature a rose, box of chocolates, and a voucher valid for four Dugout Premium tickets to Opening Night on Thursday, April 16th.

The package goes for $75.00 and will be delivered by one of the Natural’s mascots at an agreed upon time and place.

Due to a very limited amount of packages available, Naturals officials ask that fans interested place their orders no later than Friday, February 7th.

For more information or to place an order, fans can visit the Naturals website, reach them at (479) 927-4900, or stop by in person at the Administrative Office at Arvest Ballpark between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.