Nearly $10,000 raised during Souper Bowl of Caring

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — During the first week of February, KNWA and FOX24 teamed with Signature Bank of Arkansas for the Souper Bowl of Caring.

The results are in and we are proud to announce that nearly $10,000 was raised!

Monetary donations to NWA Food Bank was $3,124.20. The River Valley Food Bank raised $6,789.52.

The total amount raised was $9,913.72!

Thank you to all the viewers for donating and Signature Bank for their support as the sponsor!

If you would like to donate to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank or The River Valley Food Bank, click the hyperlinks.