Nearly 2,000 pounds of medical marijuana sold in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — An update says that nearly 2,000 pounds of medical marijuana has been sold in the state of Arkansas.
According to ABC spokesperson Scott Hardin, more than 1,949 pounds of medical marijuana has been sold, which totals $13.93 million in total sales.
Here is a breakdown of the amount sold at every dispensary in Arkansas.
- Doctor’s Orders (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 150.29 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 588.25 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 133.12 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 135.60 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 270.69 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 176.71 pounds of medical marijuana.
- ReLeaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 242.88 pounds of medical marijuana.
- The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 155.21 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 92.74 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold a total of 4.50 pounds of medical marijuana.