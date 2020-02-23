Nearly 9,000 people to visit ‘The Momentary’ opening day

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A lot of excitement in Bentonville, as a highly anticipated contemporary art museum, opens its doors Saturday.

9000 people are expected to visit ‘The Momentary’. It’s next to the 8th street market. The museum is the sister art space to Crystal Bridges.

Inside, the current exhibit is called ‘State of the Art 2020’ — featuring 61 artists from around the world. The work represents various topics including home, family, immigration and more.

The museum’s inaugural festival also taking place– its called ‘Time Being’ with dance, music and theater experiences.

There’s something for everyone here from visual, performing and even culinary art. The Momentary is free to the public.