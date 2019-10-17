Neglected chihuahuas rescued by Fayetteville Animal Shelter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A group of neglected dogs was rescued by Fayetteville Animal Services. More may be on the path to rescue.

Justine Lentz is the Animal Services Superintendent for Fayetteville, and she said the batch—Chaco, Noni, PeeWee, Todd and Cricket—were rescued in a neglect case, and more could be on the way next week. The previous owner has dozens of dogs and simply couldn’t adequately care for them all.

Lentz said the owner did the right thing by giving some of the dogs up.

“Two of them already received applications, so that’s very exciting,” Lentz said. “They’re good dogs, they’re smart dogs, and they want to please you. So, it can be done. They will need patient homes.”

Lentz said the dogs have some characteristics that are consistent with neglect.

“A little bit of hair loss usually related to flea allergy, some bad dental issues,” Lentz said. “One of them has a bad eye that we’ll probably have to take out.”

Lentz said would-be adopters need to be prepared for odd behavior at first.

“If you’re thinking about adopting one of these dogs, specifically, just know that there is gonna be some adjustment,” Lentz said. “Potty training’s gonna be a little bit of a struggle.”

Lentz said the previous owner is deciding how many more dogs to give to the shelter. The current estimate is five to seven dogs.