Neighbors helping neighbors even weeks after NWA tornadoes

"When the storm first hit, people were going house to house just to see if their neighbors were okay," Becca Weisenbarger said. "People I’ve never seen or talked to we’re checking to see if we were okay."

BEAVER SHORES, Ark. (KNWA) — A close-knit community, still figuring out how to get their neighborhood back in order, is continuing to lean on each other during this time of need.

Courtesy of Becca Weisenbarger

Everyone’s rallying around, it’s taken a community effort to even clear part of this devastation out. Becca Weisenbarger, Tornado Victim

Even weeks after two tornadoes swept through Northwest Arkansas, people in Beaver Shores in Rogers, are still struggling.

Becca Weisenbarger has lived in Beaver Shores for a little over a year.

She said she was home on the morning of October 21, when a tornado swept through her neighborhood.

“I heard thunder and it kept going and going and going and I didn’t realize that it was actually the tornado and then we heard a huge bang,” Weisenbarger said. “Come to find out 20 feet from (my husband’s) head a huge oak tree had split off at the top and had fallen and missed our deck by about 6 inches.”

Weisenbarger said both crews and neighbors have been committed to getting everything in Beaver Shores back to the way it was before the storms.

“I wake up to the sound of chainsaws and I eat my dinner to the sound of chainsaws, but it doesn’t bother me,” she said. “It tells me people are working hard to get their yards cleared and trees off of the roofs.”

County crews are helping with cleanup on county roads. Channing Barker, Benton County Communications Director

According to Benton County Communications Director Channing Barker, county crews have been working in Beaver Shores and will continue to work there for the next two to three weeks.

Weisenbarger said unfortunately even with everyone’s help there still isn’t enough time or money to tend to all the needs.

“It’s been really hard and it’s taking a lot longer than I thought,” she said. “I mean one tree can take days to cut up so here we are a couple of weeks later and we are still at square two.”

Even through this struggle, Weisenbarger said Beaver Shores continues to rely on its community.

“I know that the people (who) have lost so much, we are really rallying around them,” she said. “It’s not fake, it’s real, and we are all going to get through this together.”

KNWA News reached out to the City of Rogers to see how much money has been spent on cleanup efforts so far and to see if the city would be helping in any way with more cleanup or debris pick up, but we have yet to hear back yet.

