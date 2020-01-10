Neighbors oppose quarry expansion in Springdale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — There has been a show of resistance toward a proposed quarry expansion in Washington County.

Those living near the Hunt-Rogers Springdale quarry met at Sonora Baptist Church to voice their frustrations.

In two weeks, the Washington County planning board is scheduled to review permits to expand it by 147 acres.

The neighbors want the proposal to not pass and cite several reasons of concern including its new boundaries being along Beaver Lake and affecting the area’s drinking water.

The quarry having complaints filed against it with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality

And the possibility of their properties being devalued.

Brett ralston say the group’s concerns date back to 2012 and promises that haven’t been kept.

“They said that the expansion would be primarily just for stockpiling and therefore since they had the opportunity for stockpiling that the blasting would be greatly reduced, by over half, by 50-percent and the blasting goes around the clock,” he said.

The Washington County planning board meeting is on January 23 at 5 p.m. at the County courthouse.