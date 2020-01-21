New junior high set to open this Fall

The goal is to have the school at 65% capacity

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — Bentonville Public Schools is opening its fourth junior high this fall.

Grimsley Junior High School is being built on N. Vaughn Rd. in Centerton to keep up with the growth in the area.



Dr. Skyler Brown was named the school’s principal. The Southwest Baptist University Alumna is currently in her first year as Assistant Principal at Bentonville West High School.



She’s expecting between 650 to 700 students to enroll.

“I’m just really looking forward to those first time activities,” Dr. Brown said. “That first time playing athletics in school, being involved in activities and exploring different academic options as well.”

Brown says the goal is to have the school at 65% capacity.

She believes after the first year, it will only go up because of the increase in development in the area.