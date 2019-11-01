New bike share program takes off in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A new bike share program has kicked off in the River Valley.

Anyone interested may rent a bike to explore downtown Fort Smith by using the Zagster app. Fort Smith City Administrator Carl E. Geffken said he thinks it’s a great initiative to get people to explore the city.

“It’s a way for people to come down and experience our bike park, our trails, the downtown area, (and) the national park. It’s a way for people to realize how good the downtown is and how good the City of Fort Smith is as well.”

Those who rent bikes will pay as they go. It’ll cost riders $2 for every half-hour, or they may opt for a monthly subscription for $10 per month.

