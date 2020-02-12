New event center set to open in July in Elm Springs

ELM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Elm Springs is one step closer to building a large-scale event center.

The 14,000 square-foot facility, called Heroncrest, will be located on 20 acres of farmland along East Lake Road, known as Elmdale Estate.

Robert Murphy and Beau Reynolds are behind the project, which they say will be the fourth-largest event venue in Northwest Arkansas.

“We found that it wasn’t just about meeting a gap in the client need, it was about meeting a gap really in the event industry here and for the event professionals — simple things like having covered walkways for caterers to come in, having a dedicated entrance for caterers, and we have a loading zone that allows for tour buses or catering to happen,” said Murphy.

After nearly ten years of planning, Heroncrest is set to open in July. It will accommodate more than 1000 people.