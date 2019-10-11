New exhibit shines at Crystal Bridges Museum

'Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today' features 75 objects including artwork and artifacts, as well as 10 crystal specimens

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art debuted an exhibit Thursday, Oct. 10.

‘Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today’ features 75 objects including artwork and artifacts, as well as 10 crystal specimens that explore how crystals have captured the imagination of humans across time, place and culture, according to Public Relations Director Beth Bobbitt.

The exhibition is organized into five sections. Each one focuses on how crystals have been perceived by various societies, according to Bobbitt.

Artworks featured in the exhibit are loaned from museum collections nationwide including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in D.C., the Philadelphia Museum of Art and others, Bobbitt stated.

Lauren Haynes, curator of contemporary art at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art said, “Being in Arkansas, which is the Natural State and often been called the quartz crystal capitol of the world… really felt like a perfect fit for us.”