New federal grant aims to help people with disabilities find housing

(KNWA) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced more than $700,000 in funding for Arkansas public housing agencies.

The Housing Authority of Fort Smith received 56 housing choice vouchers, which total more than $160,000.

These vouchers will be given to people with disabilities so they can find affordable housing.

Dr. Syard Evans, CEO of Arkansas Support Network said affordable, accessible housing in Arkansas is limited.

“When people are taken out of the community, the community loses the benefits of their gifts. We are all better if we can find ways where we can include our neighbors and everyone we share this community with,” Evans said.

The vouchers will specifically help people who are at serious risk of institutionalization and are experiencing homelessness, or are at risk of becoming homeless.

The other two housing authorities awarded funding are in Little Rock and Conway.