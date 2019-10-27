New fire station opens in Alma

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) — A new fire station has opened in Alma.

The new facility has been years in the making, and Fire Chief Eddie Wakefield says it wouldn’t have been possible without voters passing a $4 million bond issue in 2015.

“We appreciate the citizens in the area for affording us to be able to do this,” said Wakefield. “It’s got us ready for the future some day if this ever goes to a full department. All we gotta do is put beds in, and we’re ready to go.”

In addition to the new fire station, bond dollars also funded new fire trucks as well as new gear for the firefighters.