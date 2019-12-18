New Jersey man sentenced to prison for Arkansas corruption

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a New Jersey political consultant to prison for taking money from an Arkansas health care provider to pay for illegal lobbying.

U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois sentenced Donald “D.A.” Jones to one year and one day in federal prison on Monday.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Jones admitted to illicitly accepting nearly $1 million from Preferred Family Healthcare, which was once the state’s largest government funded mental health care provider.

Jones also pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about paying election challenger to a U.S. congressman in 2012.