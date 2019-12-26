New laws: wage increase, tobacco purchase, tax cut

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Several new laws are going into effect on New Year’s Day.

If you make minimum wage, you’ll see a pay increase of 75-cents, to $10 per hour.

Also going up in 2020 is the smoking age, from 18 to 21 nationwide. That includes cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and all other tobacco products. Earlier this year, Governor Asa Hutchinson raised the age to buy tobacco in Arkansas to 21 by 2021.

New legislation will drop the top income tax rate for Arkansans from 6.9% to 6.6%. State finance officials said nearly 579,000 taxpayers who bring in more than $38,200 will see a cut under the new rate. It will lower again to 5.9% in 2021.