New nature center coming soon

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Natural State is set to get a new nature center.

The JB and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center is a site that will be dedicated to connecting Arkansans to what the state has to offer, according to Mark Hutchings with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

When finished, the 32,000 square foot facility will have things like:

an aquarium

trails connected to the Razorback Greenway

indoor shooting range

Hutchings said he feels this center will be a great asset to Northwest Arkansas, especially for younger and future generations.

“There is going to be a lot of high-tech exhibits indoors but they will also be tied to what is going on outdoors,” he said. “We hope that encourages children and students to come out here and take advantage of the education center and spend some more times outdoors as well.”

The property was donated to Arkansas Game and Fish by the City of Springdale.

The estimated cost to finish the project is $16.9 million.

According to Hutchings, the JB and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center plans to open October 2020.