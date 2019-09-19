New nonprofit encourages children’s interest in STEM fields

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A nonprofit aimed at getting children interested in the STEM fields opened its doors Thursday (September 19).

The Springdale Robotics Center welcomes youth to learn robotics.

Director of the center, Jennifer Garner said it’s not just limited to technology. There are a number of other skills that can be learned as well.

“Kids have to present to judges, so they get presentation skills,” Garner said. “They have to market their team, so they get marketing skills. They have to do a business plan to talk about how much money they bring in.”

Garner’s daughter, Summer is a senior in high school and the brains behind the project. She said she came up with the idea after deciding she wanted her peers to feel the same inspiration she did.

“When I was a kid, I didn’t want anything to do with this,” Summer said. “But through robotics, I learned the career path I want to go into. And I’ve learned so many skills that have gotten me job opportunities.”

Summer said she hopes to be an orthopedic surgeon one day.

The center is located at 888 East Robinson Ave. in Springdale and is free for student ages 5-18. Click here or call (479) 871-8537 for information on how to get your child involved or to volunteer.