New Northwest Arkansas driving test site now open

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — Driver license testing locations in Benton and Washington Counties are about to change.

Beginning Monday, August 19th, the new Arkansas State Police driver license testing office at 1120 West Monroe Avenue in Lowell will open.

The facility will be limited to serving individuals who want to be administered the state’s written or skills driver test for conventional passenger cars, trucks and motorcycles.

The state police driver license testing office located at 5084 Har-Ber Avenue in Springdale closed on Friday.

The Prairie Grove testing site in Washington County will continue to provide local driver testing services.

A complete statewide list of driver testing sites, the physical addresses, hours for particular tests and telephone numbers to contact test examiners is available here.