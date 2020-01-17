New satellite office for Secretary of State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A ribbon-cutting was held for the grand opening of a new satellite location in Northwest Arkansas.

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston now has an office in Fayetteville to better serve the growing business community of Northwest Arkansas, according to a press release.

Approximately 40 percent of business transactions handled by Thurston come from this part of the state.

“We were trying to find an area that folks in Fort Smith could get to easily you know, even folks as far as Harrison could come this way rather than going to Little Rock. So it just kinda made sense here,” Thurston said.

The office will primarily handle corporate entity filings and franchise tax payments but will offer additional services as well.

Voter registration forms will also be available.