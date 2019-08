The name is a tribute to a school built in 1884

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A school with rich history has opened in Bentonville.

Six hundred students will attend Evening Star Elementary School this fall. A ribbon cutting was hosted Thursday morning, Aug. 8 at the school.

The school’s name is a tribute to the original Evening Star School, a one-room school house built in 1884.

The new school is located less than a quarter-mile from where the first Evening Star was located.