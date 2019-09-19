New sorority house coming to Maple Street

"The university has had unprecedented growth for 20 years and we are playing catch up a little bit"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Around 15 people are getting forced out of their apartment complex on Maple Street to make room for more Greek housing.

A 12-unit apartment complex (522 W. Maple St.) will soon be housing for a new University of Arkansas (UA) sorority house.

“The university has grown dramatically over the last 20 years, really record growth for two decades,” UA spokesman Mark Rushing said. “So we are still catching up in terms of on-campus housing.”

Rushing said the university wants to sustain the growth, but in order to do so it needs to add more on-campus housing.

“This is good for the university and good for students,” he said.

KNWA reached out to UA Greek Life and they said they don’t know which sorority would move in yet.

“The purchase of the property has been approved but we are still very early in the process so a lot of the decisions haven’t been determined yet,” Rushing said.

He said there are no set construction dates yet.

The only thing for certain right now is the people living at the apartment complex will have to find somewhere else to live.

“Change is difficult and some of those growing pains we are still experiencing but we think in a few years this will be a natural part of the environment in that area,” Rushing said.

KNWA spoke with a resident who said it is frustrating having to find a new place especially because there are already so many Greek houses on campus.

According to Rushing, that is why this location is perfect for the new sorority house.

“This location is a great location for the university,” he said. “It’s actually surrounded on both sides by Greek facilities.”

The new sorority house will be in-between Sigma Chi and Pi Beta Phi.

Rushing said the new sorority house is good for the university and for students because it promotes on-campus living.

“Students who live on campus are more engaged in everything they do, they tend to stay in school, and tend to graduate on time,” he said.

According to the City of Fayetteville, no complaints have been filed about the plans for a new sorority house.