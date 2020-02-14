New training facility breaks ground in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale had a ceremony at the future site of the school’s expanded Ammonia Refrigeration, Industrial Maintenance, and Boiler Operation facility.

The expansion will add 20,000 square feet of training and lab space providing students with current industrial education opportunities.

Employees from some of the area’s largest companies, including Walmart, Tyson, and Simmons receive training at the facility.

“Northwest Technical has always been a platform for industrial maintenance training. We’re just trying to maintain our status and help maintain that status by keeping up with the changes in technology, to keep up with the workforce development, how many are coming into the workforce and more importantly take care of this community right here in Northwest Arkansas,” Tyson Associate Director of Refrigeration Training David Rock said.

Both Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson and Tyson foods donated $1 million along with more than $3.5 million from Tyson in equipment donations.

The expansion is expected to be completed by this fall.