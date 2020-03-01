New washer, dryer set helps special-needs students at FHS learn laundry skills

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville High School students who have special needs now have some new tools that’ll teach them skills they can use throughout their lives: a new Maytag washer and dryer set.

An anonymous donor gifted the washer and dryer to the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation, which then gave it to teacher Cassy Barnhill for her students. The set teaches special-needs students how to do laundry so they can apply that skill to their post-graduate lives.

“We also work on reading the instructions on tags, on what you can wash together, separating laundry,” Barnhill said.

The students are learning the process it takes to properly clean clothes, sheets and other items.

“I load the dirty laundry in the washing machine and then I add the laundry detergent,” one student said. “Then I pressed start.”

The washer and dryer replaced an older set that didn’t operate like newer models.

“It’s much nicer to have something that the kids can learn on that they are actually doing to see and use again,” Barnhill said.

Barnhill said she’s glad FHS looks out for all students.

“They can do their laundry for the rest of their lives,” Barnhill said.