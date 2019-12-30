New Year’s Eve in North Forest Lights celebration preview

BENTONVILLE, Ark, (KNWA) — Crystal Bridges is hosting a magical New Years’ Eve experience in the North Forest Lights.
There will be lights, sounds and music. All of your senses will be stimulated
during the museum’s winter wonderland party.
There are five installations to bring out the soul of the forest with lights, sound, and sensory effects. Guests will also enjoy live music and circus performances by Sacred Somatic circus arts.
This is an experience all of your family can participate in.
Details below:
- New Year’s Eve in North Forest Lights
- December 31, 2019 8pm -12am
- $40 Adults, $15 ages 7 to 18
- Kids 6 & under free
- Discounts for members
- Register crystalbridges.org
Every hour there will be a special countdown, making the evening even more magical.