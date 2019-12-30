New Year’s Eve in North Forest Lights celebration preview

KNWA
Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark, (KNWA) — Crystal Bridges is hosting a magical New Years’ Eve experience in the North Forest Lights.

There will be lights, sounds and music. All of your senses will be stimulated​
during the museum’s winter wonderland party.​

There are five installations to bring out the soul of the forest with lights, sound, and sensory effects.​ Guests will also enjoy live music and circus performances by Sacred Somatic circus arts.​

This is an experience all of your family can participate in.​

Details below:

  • New Year’s Eve in North Forest Lights
  • December 31, 2019  8pm -12am​
  • $40 Adults, $15 ages 7 to 18 ​
  • Kids 6 & under free​
  • Discounts for members​
  • Register crystalbridges.org​

Every hour there will be a special countdown, making the evening even more magical.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss