New Year’s Eve security

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In less than 24 hours, millions of people will usher in the new year. Whether you’re staying home or going out with friends, local law enforcement wants everyone to celebrate safely.

You can expect to see more officers patrolling the area, that includes on foot and in vehicles. This is also in part of the national drive sober or get pulled over campaign. Officers will be keeping an extra eye out for drunk drivers.

Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville police department said if you are going to party, to do it responsibly. Murphy said just like you make plans to go out, make preparations ahead of time to come home.

“Our officers are used to patrolling this area and know what to look for. We just want to urge people not to over consume, that they can take care of themselves. If they are going to be drinking, have good friends that you trust with you. So, they can keep you safe and make sure you get a good ride home,” Murphy said.

Murphy suggests having a designated driver, using a ride sharing service and making sure your phone is fully charged before you head out. The last thing you want is to get stuck with a dead cellphone and have problem reconnecting with friends or calling your ride.