Newcomers to Springfield appreciative of simple act of kindness to their son

The story of how a simple act of kindness can change everything

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— The Jones family of four, soon to be six with twins on the way, had just moved to east central Springfield from Knoxville, Tennessee this summer.

Oldest son Alanson (pronounced A-lance-son) was excited about starting kindergarten at Hickory Hills and riding a bus for the very first time.

But when the opening day of school arrived, Alanson was overwhelmed.

“A little bit of anxiety set in and every morning there were tears,” his mother Ashley recalled. ” I’d have to kind of physically help him on to the steps of the bus and get him settled.”

But one day as the lonely kindergartner boarded the bus, a fourth grader noticed Alanson crying and reached out.

It was a simple gesture of kindness by Jordan Chiera that made the world right again for Alanson.

“So when I was kind of sad he sat by me and we became bus buddies,” Alanson said.

“For someone to show compassion and kindness to a little boy who was struggling it warms my heart and gives me hope for the world,” Ashley said.

Since then the bus buddies have expanded their friendship to school where, as they romp through the playground, Alanson claims he’s the fastest of the two.

When asked if Alanson’s really that fast, his new friend Jordan replies, “Like the Flash!”

Alanson concedes though that Jordan is the entertainer.

“He likes doing funny things and I laugh a lot,” Alanson said.

You can tell from meeting Jordan that he’s an exemplary young man who’s parents have taught him well. Officials at Hickory Hills are also proud of him because he represents the core character values that they teach.

“One of the things we strive to do here at Hickory Hills is to build our culture of being respectful, responsible, and ready,” explained principal Tracy Williams. “He’s taken that message, and to do it from day one, to a young student that he didn’t even know, really tells me he’s taken those qualities to heart.”

So maybe a fourth grader can teach us all a life lesson on how caring, compassion, and consideration are important to pass on to others.

“I’ve talked with him (Alanson) about how it’s your turn, if you ever see that in someone, now that you’re so brave, you can help them,” Ashley said.

“It’s rough,” Jordan added. “But you’ve got to try your hardest, do your best and don’t give up.”