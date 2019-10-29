No criminal charges against Centerton police captain

KNWA
Posted: / Updated:

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — No criminal charges will be filed against the Centerton police captain after reports of a fight with another officer at his home.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith released a statement regarding the incident involving Captain Kristopher Arthur that happened in September.

Smith stated, “As part of our review of this investigation, my office made contact with the victim who was an officer with Centerton Police Department at the time of this incident. He made it clear that he would not cooperate with any prosecution and didn’t wish to pursue this matter further (and) because of the victim’s decision not to cooperate, we are unable to pursue the investigation further and will not be filing criminal charges.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories