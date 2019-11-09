No death penalty for Arkansas teen in double slaying

MIAMI – FEBRUARY 02: A judges gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum February 3, 2009 in Miami, Florida. The museum is located in the only known structure in the nation that was designed, devoted to and operated as a separate station house and municipal court for African-Americans. In September 1944, the first black patrolmen were sworn in as emergency policemen to enforce the law in what was then called the “Central Negro District.” The precinct building opened in May 1950 to provide a station house for the black policemen and a courtroom for black judges in which to adjudicate black defendants. The building operated from 1950 until its closing in 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A prosecutor says the death penalty will not be sought for an Arkansas teenager in a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third person.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett said during a court hearing Tuesday that she will not seek execution if 18-year-old Justin Dalton Wilson is convicted of capital murder.

Wilson pleaded not guilty during the hearing to capital murder and other charges in the fatal Aug. 28 shootings in Texarkana of 45-year-old Scott Wiegmann and 37-old Reginald Davis and wounding of 25-year-old Lajhonta Collier.

Prosecutors say a 7-year-old child sleeping in a nearby room during the shooting was not injured.

Prosecutors say Wilson shot the three after becoming angry because he was gambling with the three victims and losing.

___

Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

