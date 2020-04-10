No-excuse absentee ballot amendment fails in fiscal session

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A senate amendment that would’ve allowed no-excuse absentee balloting in November failed in Thursday’s fiscal session.

Presented by Sen. Joyce Elliot (D), the amendment would’ve allowed people to vote with an absentee ballot free of any excuse. This is something many states already do.

State Sen. Greg Leding (D) said he supported the measure, which was just for the November elections in case COVID-19 was still in its current pandemic form.

“We really feel like this was just a common-sense step,” Leding said. “Again, it would’ve been temporary. It would’ve just given Arkansas voters the confidence they would’ve been safe in voting this November.”

State Sen. Bob Ballinger (R) said there were simply too many questions about whether it was necessary considering legislators aren’t sure what the outbreak’s status will be at that time.

“If we don’t get it passed, this is not something that’s going to get in the way of someone deciding to vote absentee instead of actually having to go to the polls,” Ballinger said.

A similar amendment was drawn up by Rep. Jim Dotson (R), who let a reading be passed over Thursday so he could make a change. Ballinger said he expects it to be read tomorrow, but he doesn’t think it’ll pass considering all the questions legislators had about Elliot’s amendment.

The governor will have to use executive action if necessary, Leding said, which the state’s leader said he’ll do if we’re in a pandemic situation closer to November.