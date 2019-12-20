Noel post office spreads holiday cheer

NOEL, Mo. — For 87 years, the Noel post office marks and sends all of its outgoing mail with special holiday stamps.

Dot Harner, Stamp Volunteer Coordinator, said, “We are the Christmas city, Noel.”

“We put 3 stamps on a Christmas tree, a red wreath and then the word noel.”

Lynn Howerton, Noel Post Office, said, “Its a good tradition and we have a lot of repeat people that sends things to out every year.”

Letters even come from different countries.

“France, I believe we’ve had some from Norway, Scandinavian countries. The ones that come from Europe I guess is what surprises me that people will actually and its the same people.”

Usually volunteers stamp an average of 50,000 letters per year but last year the number decreased to 30,000.

“It’s sad to me because not a lot of people are sending cards.”

They say it’s because more people are turning to social media to spread their holiday wishes.

“They can go on Facebook and wish everyone a Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays. So its just younger generation is just mailing a card just doesn’t mean the same to them as does to some of us that are a little bit older.”

Even with this circumstance, volunteers are determined to continue the tradition and spread Christmas cheer to all.

“I think cards are a good way to let your friends and family know that you care about them.”

Dot Harner, Stamp Volunteer Coordinator, said, “I’ve been on the receiving end and I’ve been on the end that has been doing it. It’s an enjoyment to see people smile when they get these cards.”

If you would like your letters to have a Noel postmark, address your Christmas cards properly, package them and send them to Postmaster, Noel Missouri 64854 or take them in person to the Noel post office. Letters can be collected until Christmas Eve.