Nomad Shriners host 3rd Annual trap shoot event

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — (KNWA) The Nomad Shriners organization of Northwest Arkansas is set to host its Third Annual Nomad Shrine Club Trap Shoot event on Saturday, October 12th, 2019.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Nomad Shrine Club, aiding in the organization’s efforts to provide free transportation and lodging accommodations to children and families in need of medical care.

Rick Brandon and Dennis Peacock joined KNWA Today’s Tavares Jones to discuss details about the event and the work the Shriners organization does in Northwest Arkansas and throughout the world.

The trap shoot will feature three categories including: Junior, ages 9 to 14 year-olds. Senior, ages 15 to 17 year olds, and Open, ages 18+.

Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Benton County Quail Club. The entry fee is $40 per single shooter and includes clay and ammo.

For more information about the Nomad Shriners of Northwest Arkansas, be sure to visit the organization’s website.