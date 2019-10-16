Nonprofit wants to get families in the Halloween spirit

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — You and your family can get in the Halloween spirit while supporting a good cause
The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club is hosting a haunted house on the weekends leading up to Halloween.
For tickets and dates, click here.
