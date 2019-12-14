North Little Rock family still looking for answers 2 years after teen was shot to death

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Four days after graduating from Conway High School, Jody Loring’s life was cut short. His family said he was talented and had a bright future and although time has passed they’re hoping to get justice for Loring.

“It just gets harder and harder,” Jody Loring mother, Lakea Smith said.

Tensions are high for a mother still looking for her son’s killer almost two years later.

“Out of all the things that could happen, I never expected for that to happen to him because he was a good kid,” Smith said.

18-year-old Jody Loring smiling for a picture.

Conway police say 18-year-old Jody Loring was found shot to death inside a car in May of 2018. Things get harder for the family around the holidays, especially with Loring’s son.

“Seeing his son, it’s so hard because he looks exactly like him,” Smith said.

According to Conway Police, there were 5 homicides in Conway in 2018. Two of them, including Loring’s case, are still unsolved.

Public information officer Latresha Woodruff, says the one thing making this case so hard crack, is that “people just aren’t speaking up.”

As the time passes the memories stay alive.

“He was…. a goofball,” Loring’s sister Zan Loring said.

“He was a happy kid. he was so excited,” Smith said.

But the family’s still looking for someone to say something.

“If they know anything, anything small, they think may not be anything it could be something, It could be something big,” Smith said.

The case is still active, if you know anything you are asked to contact the Conway Police Department.

