Northwest Arkansas breweries offer six-pack topper recycling drop-offs

"One person reached out and said they had been saving them for like five years"

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — After learning that craft beer six-pack toppers weren’t recycled by the City of Fayetteville, several Northwest Arkansas breweries, bars, and liquor stores have stepped up to offer a sustainable way for beer consumers to dispose of their waste.

Fossil Cove Brewing Company, a Fayetteville-based brewery, went four and a half years without having a way to recycle its six-pack toppers.

“We didn’t realize the city of Fayetteville didn’t recycle them and that’s a common thing across the country,” Fossil Cove Brewing Company’s Manager Andrew Blann said.

Blann said the brewery started using six-pack toppers five years ago and for the last five years he has been telling customers to hang on to their toppers while they wait for a solution.

A lot of folks threw them away or a lot of costumers would have boxes of these stored at home. Andrew Blann, Fossil Cove Brewing Company Manager

Stephanie Garman Hackmann, a member of the community who is passionate about sustainability, decided to take it upon herself to help Fossil Cove find an answer.

“I had remembered that Fossil Cove tried to recycle these handles previously but then they found out there wasn’t an actual program to support that,” Hackmann said. “I worked with the city of Fayetteville and we identified Total Recycling which is based in Fayetteville and they agreed to send out bins and set up collection points for us.”

According to Hackmann, Total Recycling will come and pick up the bins at breweries or liquor stores when they are full and then they will store them until there is a big enough load to send to Jam Plast, a distribution center located in Mount Vernon, Indiana.

Now Fossil Cove and the many other locations listed below can finally save energy and resources.

“By buying cans that are made with these or any other products that are made with recycled materials you are supporting that loop and encouraging companies to use recycled materials in their products,” Hackmann said.

It really makes us happy to see that there are a lot of people out there that wanna get involved in recycling this product that previously was just getting thrown away. Andrew Blann, Fossil Cove Brewing Company Manager

The six-pack toppers can be recycled at the following locations in Northwest Arkansas: