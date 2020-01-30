Northwest Arkansas Food Bank to receive 30,000 pounds of food

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank received 30,000 pounds of protein and over $30,000 from Smithfield Foods and Gallo Family Vineyards.

That is more than 120,000 servings of food.

It is all part of the Nationwide program, the Helping Hungry Homes Initiative.

“When we think about protein it’s one of the most expensive items for an individual to purchase and often one of the most difficult for a food bank to obtain. So by bringing this amount of protein we know we’re giving it to the individuals who really need it most here in Arkansas,” said Jonathan Toms, Associate Manager of Charitable Initiatives for Smithfield Foods.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, this donation will help support more than 65,000 men, women, senior citizens, and children that face hunger in Northwest Arkansas every day.