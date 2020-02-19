Northwest Arkansas Naturals announce 2020 promotional schedule

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced the team’s 2020 promotional schedule on Wednesday.

The promotions include post-game fireworks shows, theme nights, and giveaways.

The team’s 2020 campaign begins at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale on April 16 with an opening night fireworks show and magnet schedule giveaway.

A new addition to the promotional schedule is Marvel Super Hero Night (Friday, June 26), featuring a Captain America bobblehead and post-game fireworks show.

For three games that have yet-to-be-determined, the Naturals will become the ‘Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas’ as part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversion” or “Fun Cup” initiative, and the team will also participate in a ‘Fauxback Weekend’ on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11.

During each of these five games, the team will be wearing special new caps and jerseys created specifically for each theme. Those uniforms will be unveiled in the coming weeks, the team says.

The Naturals are encouraging fans to visit the new and improved Bullpen Party, which takes place on Friday and Saturday home games. The event features alcoholic beverages, BBQ sliders, and tailgate games with live music.

Other promotion events for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals this season include:

Star Wars Night – Friday, May 1

– Friday, May 1 Growlin’ Chickens Weekend – Friday, May 15 & Saturday, May 16

– Friday, May 15 & Saturday, May 16 Faith and Family Nights – Friday, May 29 & Friday, August 21

– Friday, May 29 & Friday, August 21 First Responders Night – Thursday, June 25

– Thursday, June 25 Christmas in July Weekend – Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25

– Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 Military Appreciation – Friday, August 7

– Friday, August 7 Wizard Night – Friday, August 28

The team will give away premium items on Saturday nights, including four exclusive bobblehead giveaways — a Growlin’ Chickens ‘Mystery’ Bobblehead (May 16), a Salvador Perez Bobblehead (July 11), a Sinker the Elf Bobblehead (July 25) and a Whit Merrifield Bobblehead (August 22).

The following wearables will also be given away: Naturals Dri-Fit T-shirt (May 30), Naturals cap (June 13) and a Los Naturales Replica Jersey (August 8).