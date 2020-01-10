Northwest Arkansas Naturals announce new manager

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have a new manager.

The Double-A affiliate will be led by Scott Thorman in 2020, the Kansas City Royals announced on Friday.

Thormon, promoted from the Wilmington Blue Rocks, will be the fifth manager in franchise history.

The Naturals’ new coach is entering his sixth managerial season with the Royals organization and has accumulated a regular season record of 304-259.

Thorman, 38, played professionally for 12 years, including a big league stint with the Atlanta Braves in 2006 and 2007.

The skipper is scheduled to attend the Naturals’ Hot Stove Luncheon, which will be held at The Apollo on Emma in Springdale on Monday, January 20 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The Naturals first home game will be at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 16 against the Corpus Christi Hooks.