Northwest Arkansas preserving a big part of history

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Benton County joins the fight to preserve history in Northwest, Arkansas.

In the 1800s, somewhere around 15,000 Native Americans were marched over more than a thousand miles of rugged land as part of Andrew Jackson’s Indian Removal Act.

The Cherokee Nation was forced to give up its land east of the Mississippi River to migrate to an area in present-day Oklahoma.

During this journey, known as the Trail of Tears, over 4,000 Cherokees died from hunger, disease, and exhaustion traveling through nine different states.

“Our state has the most miles of land and water route of this Trail of Tears National Historic Trail,” Arkansas Trail of Tears Association President Dr. Bethany Rosenbaum said.

Out of Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, Arkansas has the most miles of the Trail of Tears.

Some of that land is located in Northwest, Arkansas.

“From the Washington County line to Missouri, we’re going to help install 11 signs that designate The Cherokee Trail of Tears,” Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said.

Dr. Rosenbaum was given the okay from the Washington County Judge a year ago to put up trail markers to show where the Trail of Tears passed through.

Now, people in Benton County will also have signs after Judge Moehring approved Rosenbaum’s request to put signs up there too.

“What it does is it brings additional attention to the fact that this is a very historic part of our county and it’s a historic part of this area,” Judge Moehring said.

“It shows that our community is willing to preserve this important historical and cultural segment of the Trail of Tears,” Dr. Rosenbaum said.

She said the signs are significant because they build partnerships, bring economic development, and show respect to the history.

She said once the signs come in they’ll plan a date to set them up in Benton County.