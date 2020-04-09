Northwest Arkansas restaurant owner continues to feed families who rely on reduced school lunch programs

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Last month, KNWA/Fox 24 shared a story about a local restaurant owner who first announced he’d step in to help feed kids who rely on free-or-reduced school lunch programs. COVID-19 forced school shutdowns, so many were left without options. Now, the program is expanding to feed first responders.

Nick Morgan owns Jersey Mike’s and Marco’s Pizza operations in the major Northwest Arkansas cities. In a three-week span starting March 13, Morgan said his spots gave out about $15,800 in donated food. More than 2,700 people were fed through the initiative, he said, and the community donated about $11,000 toward keeping it going.

Morgan will now target first responders, he said, matching the catering orders made by people who want to buy them some food.

“If you’re a first responder and you’ve gotta eat it quick or whatever, it’s still bringing you a little bit of delight to your day,” Morgan said. “Anything we can do to help that is our goal.”

Morgan said he’s gonna ride this out until the end of the calendar school year.